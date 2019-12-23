Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hewell and Sons Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
904-355-9545
For more information about
John Daly
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Daly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Joseph Daly

Add a Memory
John Joseph Daly Obituary
Daly
John Joseph Daly, 67, a member of the Baptist faith passed away on December 2, 2019. Mr. Daly was born in Jacksonville, Florida and was a lifelong resident. He joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local #177 in November 1973. He endured a 4-year apprenticeship program and graduated a Journeyman Wireman. He worked for various electrical contractors while earning his Electrical Masters License. His love for the Electrical Industry and the IBEW lead him to become an instructor with the Jacksonville Electrical Apprenticeship. Soon after, he was offered the position of Apprenticeship Director where he served for many years. His 46 year career with the IBEW is one of the many accomplishments he was extremely proud of. He was preceded in death by his mother the late, Betty B. Daly; Survivors include his father, Monty Daly; 1 son, Devin Daly; 2 brothers, David Lee Daly and Donald Alexander Daly. Memorial services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM at Heckscher Drive Baptist Church. Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 (904)355-9545.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -