Daly
John Joseph Daly, 67, a member of the Baptist faith passed away on December 2, 2019. Mr. Daly was born in Jacksonville, Florida and was a lifelong resident. He joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local #177 in November 1973. He endured a 4-year apprenticeship program and graduated a Journeyman Wireman. He worked for various electrical contractors while earning his Electrical Masters License. His love for the Electrical Industry and the IBEW lead him to become an instructor with the Jacksonville Electrical Apprenticeship. Soon after, he was offered the position of Apprenticeship Director where he served for many years. His 46 year career with the IBEW is one of the many accomplishments he was extremely proud of. He was preceded in death by his mother the late, Betty B. Daly; Survivors include his father, Monty Daly; 1 son, Devin Daly; 2 brothers, David Lee Daly and Donald Alexander Daly. Memorial services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM at Heckscher Drive Baptist Church. Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 (904)355-9545.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019