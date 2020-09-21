Kilgour
John Joseph Kilgour (94) loving husband, devoted father, and grandfather originally from Turners Falls, MA, recently of Jacksonville, FL, died on September 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his son Lawrence, daughters Denise Hubert and Noreen Lusco. John was born in Springfield, MA on December 9, 1925 to the late Walter and Hanna (O'Conner) Kilgour. John was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and beloved wife, June (Dion), and their son John Howard Kilgour. John served honorably in the US Navy during WW2, was recalled serving again in the Korean Conflict, mostly aboard the USS Bataan CVL-29.
John wanted a shoutout to Dr. Scuderi and his staff at UFN for all their love and support during his declining years.
Sympathy may be expressed at: www.nationalcremation.com/location/jacksonville
