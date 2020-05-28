Wing
John K. Wing, Jr. of Jacksonville, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his residence.
He was born March 28, 1946, in Fort Wayne, IN to John K. and Barbara (Craw) Wing. He married Patricia (Griggs) Wing on Oct. 14, 1972.
John is survived by his wife, Patricia, along with a daughter, Jennifer (James) Snyder of Pleasant Prairie, WI, and a son, Brett (Shirley) Wing of Aurora, IL, three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, along with three nieces, a nephew, and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Jacqueline, Deborah, and Isabel.
John graduated from Elkhart High School in 1964 and served in the U.S. Army. He worked for many years in the residential and commercial construction industry. He also served on the sales team for EnviroSafe Technologies in Jacksonville.
John possessed a great sense of humor and a gentleness and compassion for his family and friends. He was a passionate sports fan who cheered on his favorite Chicago teams, especially the Bears and Cubs.
Memorial service details will be determined at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Community Hospice & Palliative Care in Jacksonville, FL or St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 28 to Jun. 1, 2020.