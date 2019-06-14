|
Kennedy
John D. Kennedy, Ph.D., dedicated educator (retired) with Duval County School Board, passed away June 9, 2019 at the age of 84. He was born in Montgomery, Alabama on September 11, 1934 to the late Lonnie Kennedy and Myrtle Wells Kennedy.
He served in the United States Navy and was a Korean War Veteran.
He is preceded in death by his brother, James Kennedy. Survivors include a devoted wife of 51 years, Elena Jennings Kennedy; a loving daughter, Marguerite E. Kennedy, and son-in-law, Paul V. Miller. He is also survived by his sister, Martha Nell Reynolds and brothers, William Kennedy and Edward Kennedy. Special thanks to his devoted caregiver, Anna Carroll.
Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 23, at 1 pm at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care (4266 Sunbeam Rd. Jacksonville, Fl. 32257) or Friends of the South Branch Mandarin Library, jplfoundation.org (specify Mandarin South Branch, 12125 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, Fl. 32223).
Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223, www.hgmandarin.com, 904-288-0025.
