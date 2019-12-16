|
|
MCIVER
John Kolb McIver, 89, accomplished and award-winning watercolor artist, passed away peacefully on November 10 in Raleigh, NC, after a lengthy illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Robert Boyd McIver and Mrs. Ida Holmes McIver, and by John Thomas Ebert, his beloved partner of 49+ years. After John Ebert's passing in 2014 in Hickory, NC, John moved to Raleigh and was cared for by John Ebert's dear nephew, Tom Winton, and his wife Robin Gault-Winton, and was included in their family, with great support from her parents, James and Sandra Gault. Surviving John, in addition to those noted above, are numerous family and friends, most notably his loving sister Laurina 'Sister' McIver Utsey of Jacksonville/Amelia Island. A more comprehensive obituary will be sent to family and friends, along with an announcement of a gathering in Amelia Island in spring 2020 to remember and honor John's life. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family asks for memorials to be made in his name to the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens in Jacksonville and the Hickory Museum of Art.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019