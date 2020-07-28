1/
John Lacy
1926 - 2020
Lacy - Mr. John William Lacy, 93, passed away July 24, 2020 in a Jacksonville hospital. Arrangements by George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard, South.

Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hewell and Son Funeral Home
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
July 28, 2020
Sondra, We are praying for you and Bobby. I know how much you meant to your dad and mom. We were so sorry to get the phone call! He was so wonderful and always finding something good to say about all. He made you feel easy just to be around him. He always had something funny to say or do and you just had to like him, you did not have a choice. He had a smile to let you know, he had something on his mind to make you smile. We all are going to miss him but hopefully we will all see him again along with many more if we are ready to go. I feel that he was ready after he and I talked many times. It will get easier with time and I and Linda will always be here for you if you need anything. Come anytime, you are welcome. We love you and Bobby
Sam & Linda Justus
Family
