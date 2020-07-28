Sondra, We are praying for you and Bobby. I know how much you meant to your dad and mom. We were so sorry to get the phone call! He was so wonderful and always finding something good to say about all. He made you feel easy just to be around him. He always had something funny to say or do and you just had to like him, you did not have a choice. He had a smile to let you know, he had something on his mind to make you smile. We all are going to miss him but hopefully we will all see him again along with many more if we are ready to go. I feel that he was ready after he and I talked many times. It will get easier with time and I and Linda will always be here for you if you need anything. Come anytime, you are welcome. We love you and Bobby

Sam & Linda Justus

Family