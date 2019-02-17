|
FYVIE
John Lang Fyvie, 93, of Jacksonville, Florida, died February 13, 2019, after a prolonged illness. He was born in Flint, Michigan, to John Fyvie and Violet M. Lang.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Edith N. Fyvie, four stepchildren and their families, and two nieces.
Private services will be held later.
Arrangements by Giddens-Reed Funeral Home, Baldwin, FL, 904-266-2337 (www.giddensreedfh.com).
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 17, 2019