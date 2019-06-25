Home

Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
1426 Rowe Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-768-2596
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Jacksonville National Cemetery (Lane #1)
4083 Lannie Rd.
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
John Leist Obituary
Leist
John Thomas Leist, 78, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Mr. Leist was born in Sparta, Wisconsin and had lived in Jacksonville most of his life. He also served his country, having retired from the U.S. Navy. Survivors include his wife, Mary Leist; a son, Mark T. Leist; 7 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends. A graveside committal service, with military honors, will be held at 9:00 AM Friday, June 28, at Jacksonville National Cemetery (Lane #1) with Pastor John Hopkins, III officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in his memory to the at . Arrangements by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 25 to June 26, 2019
