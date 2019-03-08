|
KING
John Lewis King a resident of Jacksonville passed March 3, 2019. He leaves behind a devoted and loving family and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 1:00pm at Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary TODAY from 5-8pm and in the church Saturday from 9:30am until the hour of service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 8, 2019