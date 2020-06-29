Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. John M. Davis, age 80, of Jacksonville, Florida and formerly of Tallahassee, Florida died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A 1958 graduate of Stanton High School, he earned his B.S. degree from Edward Waters College, his M.S. degree from Florida A. & M. University (FAMU) and his Ph.D. in 1976 from the University of Florida. Dr. Davis retired from FAMU as an Associate Professor of Counselor Education.

He was a military veteran; founder & president of Educational Services Institute; usher at Bethel A.M.E. Church in Tallahassee; Dean of Students at Edward Waters; president of the North Florida Chapter of the Association of Black Psychologists. He was also a member of the FAMU Alumni Association; the National Education Association; Toastmasters International; Jack & Jill of America and the Omicron Zeta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Dr. Davis is predeceased by his parents, George & Mabel Davis and by his brothers, George & Nathaniel Davis. He will be fondly remembered by his children, Regina McKnight Malone, Sheila McKnight Sutherland, Eldridge Lanier Davis, Douglass Davis & Joie Noire Davis; his siblings, Joann Coward & Larry Davis; numerous family and friends.

On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., the family will receive friends at the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32208, (904) 765-0310. On Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., FUNERAL SERVICE will also be held at the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at Marion Graham Mortuaries.

