Perritt
John M. Perritt, Jr of Fleming Island, FL passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the age of 69. John was a proud member of the Orange Park High School Class of 1969. He subsequently earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from his beloved Florida State University Class of 1973. John also earned a Masters Degree in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University graduate school in 1988. He also earned his credentials as CPA in 1988. John honorably served in the United States Air Force and the Florida Air National Guard retiring as a LT. Col. after 24 years of Service.
John's Northwest Airlines/ Delta Airlines career spanned over 30 years and allowed him to travel the world. John retired from his beloved aviation career in January 2015 as a Captain of the A320 airliner.
Among his many achievements, John was a loving husband, father and stepfather. He often referred to his wife Lorraine as the love of his life.
John was an Eagle Scout, an avid Seminole Booster Club supporter, a First Dan Black Belt Holder in Tang Soo Do, Recipient of the Air Force Air Medal as well as a recipient of the Carnegie Award for Heroism, to mention just a few of his innumerable recognitions, awards and accomplishments.
John was preceded in death by his father, John M. Perritt, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine M. Perritt; mother, Ann Corlew; son, John H. Perritt; stepson, Michael Field (Caron); his beloved chocolate lab, Katie and silver lab, Blu; sister, Suzanne Perritt Cravey (Randy), brother, James Scott Perritt; nephew, Jacob Cravey (Chelsea) and their children, Elinor and Baker; brothers-in-law, Kevin (Lorie) and James (Tracy) McCoy; and sisters-in-law, Carol Willard and Deborah Christian (Ernie), as well as many cherished friends.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:30 pm, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the Broadus-Raines Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at First Assembly of God, 6865 Pine Avenue, Fleming Island, FL with Fr. Ken Herzog officiating. Graveside service following at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church Cemetery.
Donations may be made in John's honor to the Salvation Army or the Clay County Humane Society.
All who knew John are devastated by his loss but are comforted by knowing he is resting in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in his heavenly home.
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com
.
Arrangements are under the care of BROADUS-RAINES FUNERAL HOME, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com