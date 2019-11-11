|
John Harvard McCorvey, Sr., 81, passed away peacefully at home on November 7, 2019.
John graduated from Lee High School where he served as President of the National Honor Society. He attended his first year of college at Jacksonville University under a Full Presidential Scholarship. After deciding to become a pharmacist, he transferred to the University of Florida, which had the only School of Pharmacy in the State of Florida at the time. He was valedictorian of his pharmacy class in 1960. He was a member of Delta Tau Delta college fraternity.
After graduation John joined the United States Naval Reserve as a Navy Ensign and served in Navy Fighter Squadron VF-11 (the "Red Rippers") as an Avionics/Weapons Officer. Upon activation, his Squadron would tour the Mediterranean on the carrier USS F.D. Roosevelt in 1962 and 1963. He was honorably discharged from the United States Navy on June 21, 1967, with the rank of Lieutenant.
He enjoyed and played many sports but particularly loved baseball, basketball, and tennis. He played baseball on the City League All Stars team in high school, and on the tennis team at Jacksonville University. In his later years of life, he particularly enjoyed watching sporting events with his former son-in-law, Joby Myers, and step-child Rachael Shad's husband, Phil.
John was a lifelong learner who enjoyed traveling and studying the history of the places to which he traveled. Nonetheless, his primary passions were his family and the people he served as a pharmacist. At the age of 30, he purchased Avondale Pharmacy, which he owned and operated for 31 years. He took a special interest in mentoring young people who worked at the pharmacy and was very proud that many went on to become physicians, engineers and dentists. He also enjoyed using the pharmacy to sponsor little league baseball teams. He would later work as a pharmacist at Winn-Dixie and Preston's Pharmacy. He had a genuine interest in others and felt genuinely privileged to serve the community. He became a trusted friend and advisor to many of his customers who would treasure his opinion on the same level as that of their physicians. He would say he learned far more from his customers than they ever learned from him. He was active in the Duval County Pharmacist Association (past President).
During the last 8 years of his life, his constant companion was a little stray dog that appeared on his porch on a Sunday. He and Nancy took in the little dog and quite appropriately named him "Sunday." He greatly enjoyed walking Sunday and watching him as Sunday strutted around the house.
He was a member of Ponte Vedra Inn & Club where he enjoyed spending time with his family on the weekends. John had a great sense of humor and would enjoy teasing the family's longtime housekeeper and friend, Adrena Ford, who would laugh uproariously at his prodding.
John was born on February 10, 1938, to Grace McCorvey and Harvard Emerson McCorvey II. He is predeceased by his parents and his niece, Gracie McCorvey Rifa. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Pittman McCorvey; a brother, Horace Eugene McCorvey (Kendra); children John H. McCorvey, Jr. (Karen) and Ashley McCorvey Myers (Mark); grandchildren Anna Grace McCorvey, Avery Livingston Myers and Camelia Katherine "Cookie" Myers; step-children Jesse Morrow, Joshua Morrow (Jennifer), Rachael Shad (Philip), Rebecca Hardin (John David); step-grandchildren Hannah Morrow (Jesse); Addison, Jacob and Eric Morrow (Josh and Jennifer); Estelle and Caroline Shad; Hillary and Mallory Hardin; nephews Harvard Eugene McCorvey (Deborah) and James Stephen McCorvey (Kathy); cousin Marcia Fern Bevis; and many loving friends and admirers. He was married to his first wife, Janice Buck, for 28 years, and his second wife, Nancy, for 18 years until his death.
A celebration of John's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Avondale United Methodist Church, 1651 Talbot Avenue Jacksonville, FL 32205. In lieu of flowers, you may honor John's memory by making a donation to Avondale United Methodist Church or the .
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019