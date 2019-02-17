|
MCWILLIAMS
The funeral service for John McWilliams Jr. will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, February 19th, 2019 at the Samuel C. Rogers Jr. Memorial Chapel 4315 N. Main Street Jacksonville, FL 32206. The visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm, Monday, February 18th, 2019 at the mortuary. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 904-765-1234.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 17, 2019