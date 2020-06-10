Nisky
John B., born February 26, 1935, in Elizabeth, NJ, died on June 4, 2020. Survivors include Marlene Nisky, wife of 65 years, daughters Kathryn Michael (Simon), and Irene Belcher (Ricky), 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. John proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine and will be interred in Jacksonville's National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donate to Fr. Rodolfo Godinez, 3619 Toledo Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32217.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
John B., born February 26, 1935, in Elizabeth, NJ, died on June 4, 2020. Survivors include Marlene Nisky, wife of 65 years, daughters Kathryn Michael (Simon), and Irene Belcher (Ricky), 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. John proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine and will be interred in Jacksonville's National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donate to Fr. Rodolfo Godinez, 3619 Toledo Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32217.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.