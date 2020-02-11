Home

Cedar Hills Baptist Church
4200 Jammes Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Cedar Hills Baptist Church
4200 Jammes Rd.
Jacksonville, FL
John "Butch" Norris


1943 - 2020
John "Butch" Norris Obituary
NORRIS
John "Butch" Kenneth Norris, born in Akron, Ohio, died at age 76 on Feb 3, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida.
Butch was not a man of great height but he more than made up for that with great heart, personality, humor and work ethic. He poured his heart into the family business, John Norris Realty & Associates, Inc., where he was loved by many customers, agents, and other business associates.
He is survived by Sue, his loving wife of 57 years, sister Gladys McElhiney, brother Andrew Norris, children: Kathy (Marcel) Meyer, Kelly (Larry) Thon, Karen (Ray) Durrence, John (Shelly) Norris Jr., grandchildren: Jennifer, Tiffany, Steven, Amanda, Ryan, Grace, Luke, Dylan, Braiden, Gia, Rodney, and great-grandchildren, Blaze and Tatiana. He was heartbroken to be preceded in death by daughter, Kris and grandson, Jacob.
Please join us for the Celebration of Life Service with a reception to follow. Open to all. Dress is casual in jeans and t-shirts on Saturday, Feb 15, 2020, at 11:00 am at Cedar Hills Baptist Church, 4200 Jammes Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32210. Please dress casually.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
