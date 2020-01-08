|
|
Nutant
John Albert Nutant, 84, died December 29, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida with family at his side.
Mr. Nutant was born June 23, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois, to Bruno and Barbara Nutant, who immigrated to the United States from Lithuania. Mr. Nutant attended St. Ignatius High School in Chicago and went on to graduate from the University of Notre Dame in 1956 with a Bachelors degree in Aeronautical Engineering and earned a masters degree at the University of Illinois in 1959. He earned his PhD in Fluid Dynamics and Applied Mathematics at the University of Maryland in 1963. He was then awarded a post doctorate fellowship at Johns Hopkins University.
Following his fellowship, Mr. Nutant worked for Bell Laboratories in Washington, DC where he served as part of a team of consultants to the Apollo 11 moon landing mission. In 1966 he took a position with Westinghouse in their marine and nuclear divisions where he worked on deep submergence search and rescue vehicles. In 1971 he was recognized for outstanding achievement as a participant in the President's Executive Interchange Program. In this White House program, he was assigned to the newly formed Environmental Protection Agency. The following year he began work with Offshore Power Systems in Jacksonville, Florida where he remained for 8 years before accepting a position as Vice President of Environmental Affairs at Con Edison in New York City. He worked at Con Edison for 20 years, the last 6 he was Vice President of Manhattan Affairs. For most of his time at Con Ed he was Chairman of their Nuclear Safety Committee and from 1998 – 2000 was also Chairman of Con Edison Communications. He retired in 2000.
Mr. Nutant returned to Jacksonville, Florida in 2005 where he had maintained connections with friends throughout the years. He loved classical music and opera, often attending the New York Metropolitan Opera and the Jacksonville Symphony. He was an avid reader of history who enjoyed sailing, watching baseball and especially playing golf at Timuquana Country Club. Most of all he loved his family who will miss him dearly.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dorothy Dunn Nutant; daughter, Melissa Nutant Hartman (Dave) of Whitefish, MT; and son, David Nutant of New York City. He was predeceased by his sisters Eleanor, Barbara and Sylvia.
A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 1100 Stockton Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32204 on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to JASMYN at 923 Peninsular Place, Jacksonville, FL, 32204 or to the Jacksonville Symphony at Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville, FL 32202.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020