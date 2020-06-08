Corrigan
John P. Corrigan (81) passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, entering into his eternal rest. John was born in Waterbury, CT on August 6, 1938, to John and Mary Corrigan.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Terence Michael and two sisters, Shirley Schultz and Ethel (Maggie) Corrigan. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Irene Danaher Corrigan, and son, John F. Corrigan and wife Michele and grandson Brennan D.K. Corrigan of Washington, New Hampshire.
After serving in the US Marine Corps and a career in CT and South Carolina, John and Irene moved to Jacksonville where they enjoyed retirement.
John was active in the Boy Scouts of America, served as a Eucharistic Minister in three parishes in which he and Irene lived and served as chairman of the Site Council at Fortuna Senior Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial and burial arrangements are incomplete at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257; or Saint Gerard Church, 640 Edrie St. NE, Aiken, SC 29801; or Jim Fortuna Senior Center, 11751 McCormick Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32225.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.