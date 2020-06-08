John P. Corrigan
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Corrigan
John P. Corrigan (81) passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, entering into his eternal rest. John was born in Waterbury, CT on August 6, 1938, to John and Mary Corrigan.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Terence Michael and two sisters, Shirley Schultz and Ethel (Maggie) Corrigan. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Irene Danaher Corrigan, and son, John F. Corrigan and wife Michele and grandson Brennan D.K. Corrigan of Washington, New Hampshire.
After serving in the US Marine Corps and a career in CT and South Carolina, John and Irene moved to Jacksonville where they enjoyed retirement.
John was active in the Boy Scouts of America, served as a Eucharistic Minister in three parishes in which he and Irene lived and served as chairman of the Site Council at Fortuna Senior Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial and burial arrangements are incomplete at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257; or Saint Gerard Church, 640 Edrie St. NE, Aiken, SC 29801; or Jim Fortuna Senior Center, 11751 McCormick Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32225.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation Society Jacksonville
8705 Perimeter Park Blvd Suite 7
Jacksonville, FL 32216
9043463331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 8, 2020
Jean & Jim Lyerly
June 8, 2020
Our Dear, Dear friend John. May God Bless you and may you rest in peace. You made this world a better place to live in. We will meet again someday. I hope you are reclining in your new chair. You were and are the very best.
Jean Lyerly and Jim Lyerly
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved