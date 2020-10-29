Pechonick
On November 11, 2017, John Pechonick Jr., loving husband and father to three beloved girls, passed away at the age of 74. John was born in Florence, AL, on October 3, 1943 and grew up in Jackson and later Lawrenceburg, TN. He played football for his hometown team and excelled in science throughout high school. He attended the University of Missouri in Rolla where he received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and later a Master's in Electrical Engineering. He spent a remarkably successful career in various engineering disciplines before transitioning to education as a Chemistry Professor at the University of North Florida. On June 10, 1967, John married the love of his life, Keith Anne McIntosh, and they proceeded to have three wonderful children, Melissa, Betsy, and Sarah. John was known for his outgoing and funny personality with a quick wit, an infectious smile and a compassionate spirit. John lived every day of his life for his wife, children, friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Keith Anne; three children, Melissa, Betsy, and Sarah; and four grandchildren, Alex, Ava, Ruby, and Ian. He is missed everyday by his family. Please visit the Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com
. Arrangements by...
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com