1/
John Pechonick Jr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pechonick
On November 11, 2017, John Pechonick Jr., loving husband and father to three beloved girls, passed away at the age of 74. John was born in Florence, AL, on October 3, 1943 and grew up in Jackson and later Lawrenceburg, TN. He played football for his hometown team and excelled in science throughout high school. He attended the University of Missouri in Rolla where he received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and later a Master's in Electrical Engineering. He spent a remarkably successful career in various engineering disciplines before transitioning to education as a Chemistry Professor at the University of North Florida. On June 10, 1967, John married the love of his life, Keith Anne McIntosh, and they proceeded to have three wonderful children, Melissa, Betsy, and Sarah. John was known for his outgoing and funny personality with a quick wit, an infectious smile and a compassionate spirit. John lived every day of his life for his wife, children, friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Keith Anne; three children, Melissa, Betsy, and Sarah; and four grandchildren, Alex, Ava, Ruby, and Ian. He is missed everyday by his family. Please visit the Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by...
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn-Shalz
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved