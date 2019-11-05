|
Tomkins
John Peter Tomkins passed on Sunday, October 27th after an extended illness. He was born in Philadelphia to John and Agnes Tomkins. He moved to Jacksonville at age 11 and attended St. Paul's Catholic Elementary and Junior High School. He graduated from Robert E Lee in 1953. He attended the University of Florida before enrolling in the air force in 1954. Thus began John's passion and love for Aviation. John served as an air traffic controller during his time in the service. He was stationed in Iceland and Homestead and was honorably discharged in 1958. John had two very fulfilling careers. His first career was with the Federal Aviation Administration as an air traffic controller for 31 years and advanced through the ranks to the area supervisor.
He started his second career as a pilot and had many interesting stories. They included: flying Margaret Thatcher from the Bahamas to Jacksonville for a speaking engagement at JU. He also flew Ivana Trump for one of her book tours to six major cities. He once flew tree saplings from Arkansas to Venezuela. As a corporate pilot, he flew for Pratt and Whitney, Ring Power, Winn Dixie, and Demetree Brothers. The highlight of his career was flying with John Shields for 18 years. John had the utmost respect for him as a man and a pilot. They flew all over the United States, the Bahama Islands, Bermuda, Cabo San Lucas and became very close friends.
John was active in the Quiet Birdsmen Pilot Fraternity and was voted Key Man for ten years. John loved living and being on the water and enjoyed boating until he became ill. Many good times were had on his boat," Had to Hav It", scuba diving, and boating week-ends with the First Coast Yacht Club and The Florida Tackle and Gun club.
His hobbies included: being an avid Jaguar fan and was a season ticket holder from the inception of the team in Jacksonville. He and his wife, Susan enjoyed tailgating with the same group of friends for many years, playing cards in a neighborhood group, and traveling. Cruises and trips were taken to Hawaii, Europe, Alaska, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, Mexico, the Virgin Islands, Jamaica, Bermuda, and St Lucia. He chose to spend his eightieth with friends in Jamaica, his favorite island. He and Susan spent their 28th wedding anniversary in St. Lucia.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Susan, daughter, Sharon Kestner (Roger), his son Jeffrey Tomkins, his grandson, Justin (Cassie) and great-granddaughter, Allison Rose.
The family wishes to thank all the dedicated medical staff at UF Shands, Baptist Hospital and the wonderful staff at My Choice and Hospice. Love and gratitude to Janice Neu, Yeni (Jeni) Barreras and Prisca Samba for the loving care given to John in the last months of his life. A private memorial will be held in his honor. John will be missed, but not forgotten. Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019