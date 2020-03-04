Home

John Purvis


1936 - 2020
John Purvis Obituary
Purvis
John Henry Purvis Jr., 83 of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. John enjoyed running, golf and bowling. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan and supported the Jaguars. John was so proud of his grandchildren and loved spending time with them.
John was pre-deceased by his parents, John and Isabel and son, John. He is survived by his wife, Chris; sons, Jim (Jackie), Jay (Lisa); daughter, Pam; grandchildren, Melissa, Doug, Lori, Carly, Claire, Emily and Jackson great -grandchildren, Landen and Jameson. A private family gathering will be held at a later date to spread is ashes, per his request. Arrangements under the care of Naugle Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1203 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida 32207. (904)396-1611
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
