Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Bell

Add a Memory
John R. Bell Obituary
Bell
John Robinson Bell, Jr., born Monroe, GA, on 3 November 1932, died 1 February 2020, Decatur, GA.
John attended Oxford College and graduated from Emory University before joining the Navy. He later attended seminary at the University of the South before embarking into years of ministry serving Episcopal dioceses in Georgia (Newnan), Florida (Jacksonville), Washington (Seattle, Snohomish), and California (Palm Springs).
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Clara Bell of Monroe, GA, and is survived by brothers Knox and George, daughters Elizabeth (Bates) and Suzanne (Michael), and grandchildren William (Minnie), Clara, and John.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -