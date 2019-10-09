|
Ropp
John Eugene Ropp died peacefully at home with his children and wife at his bed side. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio, on July 28, 1925 to Lena Kline and Dale Ropp. The youngest of four, he grew up during the depression and as a young boy, developed a strong work ethic that lasted his entire life. He worked for his older brother at his brother's grocery store at the age of eight, and by the time he was nine, he was granted a special driving license so he could deliver groceries for the store. An ardent baseball enthusiast, John played for the American Legion throughout high school. After graduating from Mansfield High School in 1943, he volunteered for the Army Air Corps. He was stationed in the Pacific Theater throughout World War II, serving as a waist gunner and radio operator on a B-25 in the 13th Air Force 42nd Bomb Group and the 5th Air Force "Crusaders" 75th Bomb Squadron. He also served in occupied Japan until he was honorably discharged in 1946. John then attended Ohio University on the GI bill where he played baseball and helped to win the Mid-American Conference Championship. Turning his attention to pursuing a career in art, he graduated from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. After working in New York as an art editor and illustrator for several years, he left in October, 1955, to come to Jacksonville to visit his Ohio U. college buddy, Clayton Riley. He stayed and opened an Art Studio and The John Ropp Advertising Agency. Several notable commercial artists began their careers in his studio. He was proud of the 20 Gator Bowl Programs he produced, and of the work he did for local architects, banks, insurance companies, and Winn-Dixie. Also known for his water-colors, portraits, and pen and ink drawings of churches and landmarks around northeast Florida, his art lives on as a testament to his talent and love for life.
As a member of the greatest generation, John proved his mettle in both his service to his country, to his church, to his family, and to his community. He served on the board of the Navy Ortega Lakeshore League (NOL) and coached Little League teams for 17 years. He served on the Vestry of St. Mark's Episcopal Church several times, and participated as a Lay Reader, Chalice Bearer, Sunday School Supervisor, and Chief Usher for the 11 a.m. services. At the request of the Bishop, he served on the Diocesan Communications Committee and chaired the Cathedral Book Store for over ten years. He was a member of The Jacksonville Exchange Club, Chaired the 10th annual Symphony Ball with his wife, serving on the Board of the Jacksonville Symphony in 1967-68, and on the Museum of Science and History.
He was an Honorary Life Member of The Florida Yacht Club and of The Ponte Vedra Surf and Golf Club.
John was predeceased by his parents, Dale and Lena Ropp; by his three siblings, Eleanor Ropp Meder, Richard Ropp, Dale Ropp Jr.; by his niece, Karen Meder Howard, and by his daughter-in law, Margaret McKnight Ropp.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Louise Adams Ropp: his four children, Willson Ropp (Adrienne), Katharine "Kate" Ropp Sherrard (Andy), Ella Ropp Means (Chris), and Adams Ropp (Laura); twelve grandchildren: Elizabeth, William, Susannah, Thomas, and Lena Ropp; John Peterson, Ella and Ansley Sherrard; Hatch and Bailey Means; and Emilyn and Hadley Ropp. He also leaves three nieces, Trudy Ropp Westbrock of Dayton, Ohio, and her sons Jeff and B.J., and her daughter, Jennifer; Lynne Ropp Ruggles (Randy) of Port Clinton, Ohio, and her son Randall; Susan Ropp of Columbus, Ohio; and one nephew, Douglas Ropp of Port Clinton, Ohio. In addition, he is survived by several great-grand nieces and nephews, and a large extended group of Adams family, and by his devoted caregivers, Velecia "Peaches" Bellamy and Elizabeth Santana and Heartland Hospice caregivers, Zion Gibbs and Sha'quetta Wright.
Honorary Pall Bearers are Gene Goin (Naples, FL), Charles Bancroft (Monterey, CA.), Matthew Chenoweth (Atlanta,GA ), Adam G. Adams (Lep), Barnum McCarty, James Blanton, Heyward Cantrell, Chase Pattillo, Jeff Westbrock, and B.J.Westbrock.
A memorial Service will be held October 18, 2019 at 11a.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 4129 Oxford Ave. Jacksonville, Florida- 32210.
In lieu of flowers, John's family would appreciate your contributions in his memory to St. Mark's Episcopal Church or to a .
