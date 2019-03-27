DYER

John Rutledge Dyer, age 58, passed away on March 16, 2019, in Jacksonville Beach, FL.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville, 118 East Monroe St., Jacksonville, FL 32202.

John was born in Birmingham, AL on January 9, 1961, to T. Ray Dyer & Mary L. Dyer. He graduated from Mountain Brook High School in Birmingham and attended the University of North Alabama and Auburn University. John was a lifetime member of the Alabama Jaycees. He was a resident of Jacksonville for many years and a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed traveling, sports, music, and spending time with his family.

John was preceded in death by his father and by his sister, Ann Wendell "Wendy" Dyer Fleming. He is survived by his beloved wife, Virginia "Ginny" Dyer; his mother, Mary L. Dyer; a brother, Thomas R. "Tom" Dyer, Jr. (Ginger); a son, David Williams (Kelly); three grandchildren, Colby, Ryder, and Roslyn Williams; and a niece, Meredith Grace Dyer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made John's name to either First Presbyterian Church, 118 E. Monroe St., Jacksonville 32202 or to Big Oak Ranch, P.O. Box 507, Springville, AL 35146.

Arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S., Jacksonville, FL 32216.