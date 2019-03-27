Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hewell & Sons Funeral Home
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
For more information about
John Dyer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
118 E. Monroe St.
Jacksonville, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Dyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Rutledge Dyer


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
John Rutledge Dyer Obituary
DYER
John Rutledge Dyer, age 58, passed away on March 16, 2019, in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville, 118 East Monroe St., Jacksonville, FL 32202.
John was born in Birmingham, AL on January 9, 1961, to T. Ray Dyer & Mary L. Dyer. He graduated from Mountain Brook High School in Birmingham and attended the University of North Alabama and Auburn University. John was a lifetime member of the Alabama Jaycees. He was a resident of Jacksonville for many years and a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed traveling, sports, music, and spending time with his family.
John was preceded in death by his father and by his sister, Ann Wendell "Wendy" Dyer Fleming. He is survived by his beloved wife, Virginia "Ginny" Dyer; his mother, Mary L. Dyer; a brother, Thomas R. "Tom" Dyer, Jr. (Ginger); a son, David Williams (Kelly); three grandchildren, Colby, Ryder, and Roslyn Williams; and a niece, Meredith Grace Dyer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made John's name to either First Presbyterian Church, 118 E. Monroe St., Jacksonville 32202 or to Big Oak Ranch, P.O. Box 507, Springville, AL 35146.
Arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S., Jacksonville, FL 32216. Condolences may be shared at hewellfuneralhomes.com

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now