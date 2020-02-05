Home

John Scott Farr

John Scott Farr Obituary
Farr
Jon Scott Farr was born, September 13, 1965, in Abington, PA. He passed away on December 18, 2019, at home in Jacksonville at age 53. Jon graduated from Abington High. He worked at Allstate Insurance as a software programmer. Jon worked at plumbing, carpentry and other projects in his and relative's homes.
He is survived by his children, Nolan and Amanda Farr, ex-wife LeeAnn Farr; parents, Tom (Sabine) Farr of Berwyn, PA, Carol Farr of Jacksonville Beach; brothers, James Farr, of Willow Grove, PA, Jay (Mary) Farr of Atlantic Beach; and three step-sisters, Delphine Janey of Denver, CO, Valery (Randy) Sherrin of Jacksonville, and Sara Carver of St. Augustine. He is also survived by niece, Katie Farr, and nephews; James Farr Jr., Ryan Farr, Tanner Sherrin, Oliver Janey, and Deegan Sherrin.
Burial will be private at Palms Presbyterian Columbarium. A memorial service for family and friends will follow at 3:00, February 13, 2020, at Beach United Methodist Church, 325 7th Ave.N, Jacksonville Beach.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Jacksonville Humane Society or other charity in Jon's name.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
