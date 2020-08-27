John was top flight in every way--one of the finest people I've ever known. We shared many lunches in Tallahassee, talking business when he was at DCF; he was exceptionally smart, caring, and supportive in everything he did. I never heard an unkind word from him. He reminded me of Judge Hodges of the Middle District--a ego-less and modest man with a weighty and deeply reflective legal mind (and keen sense of humor) who above all enjoyed and valued his family, friends, community and work. It is our collective loss that John has passed on, but his smile and legacy of decency and integrity remain. Pax vobiscum to his family.

Scott D Makar

Friend