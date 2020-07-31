Skorusa
John J. Skorusa, age 91, of Lake City, Florida, formerly of Daytona Beach, FL passed away on July 7, 2020. John was a long-time resident of Daytona Beach, FL. He loved to play golf, walk on the beach and fish. John was an Army veteran of the Korean War and was active in the local Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
) association along with his late wife, Marian. He was also an active member of the local Moose Lodge. John attended the Catholic Church of the Epiphany in Port Orange Florida. John was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, along with his mother Caroline, brother Stanley, and sister Helen. He worked as an accounting clerk for Dreis & Krump Manufacturing Co. until moving to Florida in 1970. While in Florida, John worked for Sears, Roebuck & Co. until his retirement in 1984. While growing up in Chicago, John met his life-long partner, Marian. They were married for 64 years before Marian's passing. John is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Caroline, wife Marian, brother, Stanley, and sister Helen. He is survived by two sons, John Jr. (Pamela) of Boyd, TX, and Richard (Kristina) of Jacksonville, FL. John is also survived by four grandchildren, Logan of Jacksonville, FL, Jennifer of Dallas, TX, Shea of Jacksonville, FL, and Daniel of Temple, TX.
Services will be held Friday, September 18 at 2:30 pm at the Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL. Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home is proud to serve the family.
