|
|
Herring
John Spencer Herring, passed away suddenly April 18, 2020 of a heart issue. He was born January 25, 1951 and was a lifelong resident of Jacksonville, Florida, where he worked in the construction industry. He graduated from Englewood High School in 1970, and then attended F.J.C. where he met his lifelong love Patricia. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having served a mission to Native Americans in South Dakota. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore (T.C.) and Alice (O'Neal) Herring, Randall Herring (brother), and Cheryl Herring (sister). He is survived by his wife Patricia Sims Herring, sister Mellie Wahlstrom, numerous nieces and nephews plus grandnieces and grandnephews. Spencer will be remembered for his generosity, gentle soul and willingness to help anyone in need. He was a very creative and a highly skilled artist in many mediums. Due to the current situation, no services are currently planned.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020