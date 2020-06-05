Sperry
John Francis Sperry III, age 69, of Jacksonville, passed away June 1, 2020. He was born in Dumont, New Jersey on September 2, 1950.
A graduate of Fletcher High School, he received an associate degree from Florida Junior College. With a long career as a certified Welding Machine Repair Technician, John operated the service department of Action Welding for over 25 years after which he opened his own business as John F. Sperry Welding Repair Services for another 27 years. His repair expertise was highly respected in the industry and sought out by many large corporations.
He had a passion for surfing, scuba diving, Motocross racing, finding out how things work, and helping people fix things.
John is survived by his son, John Francis Sperry IV, his sister, Linda Irene Sperry, and by his very dear friend, Alison Marshall.
Services are pending in Jacksonville but are postponed (date to be announced) due to the current Covid-19 pandemic. Funeral arrangements entrusted to HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.
In lieu of flowers, John has requested that donations be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.