John Norman "Jack" Spinning, 85, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019. He was born February 18, 1934, in Danville, Illinois to John A. and Marie Smith Spinning of Covington, Indiana. He graduated from Covington High School in 1952. He graduated from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana in 1956.
After graduation, he attended Fort Sill's ROTC camp and was commissioned a 2nd Lt in the Army Reserve. During his military career, he served as a company commander of an infantry company and later assistant combat support commander in the Air National Guard. He retired with over 20 years of service at the rank of Colonel.
He left Covington, Indiana to take a job with Parke-Davis, a drug company in Jacksonville, Illinois. In 1961, Jack married Irene Bonacorsi of Jacksonville, Illinois. He is survived by Mark Spinning of Jacksonville, FL, Brett and Amy Spinning of Waterville, ME and Jason, Denise, and granddaughters Emily and Addison Spinning of Jacksonville, FL.
In 1986, the family moved to Jacksonville, Florida with Warner Lambert (Parke-Davis) and he retired with Pfizer (Warner Lambert) after a 40 years career. Jack enjoyed reading, watching football and spending time with family and friends. He was a devoted son, husband, father and grandfather. Jack is preceded in death by Irene in 1997.
A visitation will be held from 6-8pm Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207. A private funeral service will be held at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel with interment following in Oaklawn Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel 904-737-7171.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019