EDGERTON

John Steele Edgerton passed away on July 4, 2019. John was born on February 19, 1944, to Dr. and Mrs. Glenn Edgerton. He was raised in Charlotte, NC and attended Woodbury Forest, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Emory Business School.

Known to his friends as Johnny, he relocated to Jacksonville in 1975 and spent his career in commercial real estate and property management. He was proud to serve on the Jacksonville Housing Authority for close to 20 years.

John is survived by his wife, Mikey, his children Elizabeth and Steele (Ashley) and his four grandchildren, Islay, Maggie, Johnny, and Connor. Three siblings, seven nieces and nephews, and eleven great-nieces and nephews also survive him.

Per his wishes, John will be interred in the Steele family plot in Statesville, NC next to his loving mother and father. A memorial service will be held in Jacksonville, FL at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to HabiJax or the American Red Cross.

Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 8 to July 9, 2019