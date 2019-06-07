DORNBLASER

John Stuart (Stu) Dornblaser, 77, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. He was born in Camden, Arkansas on September 19, 1941, to the late John Wilson and Katherine North Dornblaser. He grew up in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Stu earned a degree in business and economics from Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Harvard Business School. He married his soul mate, Dorothy Hunter Dornblaser in 1963.

He leaves to cherish his memory his dear wife, Dorothy; three daughters, Dr. Kathlene Dornblaser of Manteo, NC, Deborah Varnes of Lawrenceville, Ga. and Jacqueline Christine (Mrs. Patrick) Morse of Apopka, FL; 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

He served in the US Army and later became a master in the US Merchant Marine. After earning a CPA certificate and an early career, he and his family moved to Jacksonville in 1977. He and his wife moved to South Ponte Vedra in 1993 and to Sea Pines in 2014. His career included mortgage banking, computer software development, and general management in Jacksonville. He was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church in St. Augustine. He served in several capacities with the Presbytery of St. Augustine and the Montgomery Conference Center. He was a supporter of the Jacksonville Humane Society, serving on its board for a term. He was active in the South Ponte Vedra Civic Association.

He was an avid sailor having adventured offshore to the Bahamas a number of times with his first mate. They also explored the British Virgin Islands, St. Martin, and other Caribbean destinations via sailboats over a number of years.

He will be remembered as a person who always drove a yellow Volkswagen bug. He was a flautist and enjoyed singing tenor in the choir. He was a selfless man, always placing others first, generous sometimes to a fault.

A celebration of Stu's life will be 11 a.m., Monday, June 10, 2019, at Memorial Presbyterian Church in St. Augustine with Dr. Hunter Camp and Dr. Dudley Weaver officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jacksonville Humane Society or Memorial Presbyterian Church.

St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

