Howell
John Stuart Howell, 55, has gone to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 25, 2019.
John was proud of his service in the Army from 1982-1993. Serving in Germany for five (5) years, John was the recipient of many awards, Including the Army Superior Unit Award, National Defense Service Medal and the Oversea Service Ribbon.
Recognized as a top Recruiter in the State of Florida, he was honored to bring young men and women into the service that he loved.
Always up for a round of golf, John knew how to work a golf course. Competing in the ALL ARMY-Europe Golf Tournament, John's ball striking and course management put him at the top of the field on many occasions. John's unwavering swing was also enjoyed by his father, Norman. Entering many competitions together and winning. John's favorite course was anywhere that Dad was playing.
John was most proud of his daughter, Veronica Ashfield, husband Mike, and four (4) grandchildren: Kyra Lyn, Michael William, Alysa Michele and Jaycob Colton. John will always be cherished by his family. Norman (decsd) and Constance (Connie) Howell, Sisters: Margaret Layton, Shelly (and Mike) Brown and Elizabeth Howell (Jim Healey), Brother Glenn (and Susan) Howell and Robert (decsd) Howell. As well as his kind and giving friends in Gainesville, FL. He took great satisfaction and achievement in his service to our veterans at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center. He would want all his coworkers to know how proud he is of them and their service to our veterans.
A celebration of John's Life will be held at Jacksonville Veterans Cemetery on November 14, 2019, at 2 PM. In Lieu Of Flowers please make a donation in John's name to the Veterans Organization of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care of the National Cremation Society Jacksonville.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019