John Tyson Patrick
1928 - 2020
John Tyson Patrick, 91, passed away on Friday, May 1st at his home in Jacksonville, FL. Tyson was born on August 11, 1928, and lived in Jacksonville his entire life. He graduated from Lee High School in 1946 and married his high school sweetheart, Betty Sue Dizor in 1949. Tyson worked as an office supply salesman for many years then worked at the Duval County Courthouse as a bailiff after retirement. Tyson was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Betty Sue Patrick; parents, James Chester Patrick and Ottie Hawkins; and sister Sybil (Willis) Gibbs. Tyson is survived by his children Steven (Lynn) Patrick and Robin (Lee) Michael; grandchildren J.T. Patrick and Jamie (Nash) Toler; great-grandchildren Michael and Selah Toler; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Tyson was an active member of Normandy Park Baptist Church. The family will be holding a small family graveside service Wednesday, May 6th.
A larger Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date when larger gatherings are allowed.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
