John (Jay) Vincent Hart of Orange Park, FL passed away on November 20, 2020, at the age of 77.
He was born on July 15, 1943, in Brooklyn, NY to Lt. Col. John Joseph Hart and Agnes Lillis Hart. He grew up on army facilities in the United States and in the Philippines, Japan, and Germany.
While in high school in Germany, Jay won All-U.S. Army Europe honors in basketball and upon graduation received a basketball scholarship to Gonzaga University. After graduation from College, Jay served in the U.S. Army rising to the rank of Lt. Colonel before his retirement. He was the proud recipient of a National Defense Service Medal and a Meritorious Service Medal.
In 1970 he married Carol Croger, and in the same year, they moved to Orange Park, Florida where he would live for the remainder of his life. After obtaining his Master's Degree in Business Administration, Jay pursued sales and marketing in his professional career which spanned across numerous businesses in the Jacksonville area.
Jay had a passion for politics and college sports. He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church where he was active in the prison ministry, Kairos. He was always interested in learning about his ancestry and was especially proud of being the great-great-grandson of Sgt. Peter Hart who was proclaimed the First Hero of the Union for his heroic action of climbing the flagpole during the bombardment of Fort Sumter and nailing the Union flag back up after a Confederate shell had knocked it down.
As a father, Jay routinely demonstrated qualities one should practice to lead a happy and successful life. He always made time to attend his kids' sporting events and spent countless hours coaching the fundamentals of basketball and baseball including how to shoot the perfect jump shot and swing a bat. He always stressed the importance of getting a good education and to continue looking for opportunities to better oneself. As a grandfather, he enjoyed seeing his grandchildren while never missing an opportunity to ask about them during a phone call, especially when it came to being a young entrepreneur. Some of his advice that won't be forgotten include: Always be truthful, Don't be late, and Never be afraid to be the best-dressed person in the room.
Jay is survived by Carol Hart, his loving wife of 50 years, son Steve Hart, daughters Colleen McDaid and Caryn Hart, stepson John Hart, and grandchildren Sage Hart, Ainsley Hart, Brady Hart, Will McDaid, Jack McDaid, Charlie McDaid, and Athena Hart.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Jacksonville Memory Gardens and services are being held at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Orange Park on Monday, November 30th at 11AM, Viewing at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project
