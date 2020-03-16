|
Ring
John W Ring born in Jacksonville, FL on February 8th, 1978 until he joined his grandparents in heaven on March 12th, 2020, after a long illness.
John loved the outdoors as well as drawing and writing poetry. John was always there to help others when needed. He worked at Pable Towers for 12 years in maintenance. He cherished many of the residents there. Above all was his love for his family and friends.
He was survived by his parents Bennie and Barbara Ring, 6 sisters and 3 brothers, several nieces, and nephews and a long time girlfriend Kristin Gabel.
A Celebration of Life will be held at his home at 436 Bowles St., Neptune Beach, from 3-6 on Saturday, March 21st, 2020.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020