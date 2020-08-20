1/
John W. "Jack" Wright
John W. "Jack" Wright, 86 of Williston, FL died August 19, 2020. Mr. Wright was born in Marion, Virginia to the late John W. Wright Sr. and Agnes Vane Wright. He spent the early part of his life in Springfield, OH. After serving in the United States Army, he joined Bell South and retired after over 30 years of service.
Mr. Wright was preceded in death by his first wife Grace Marie Wright, his daughter, Kelly Wright Griffis, and sister Allie Wright. He is survived by his wife Doris Mikell, Stepdaughter Cathy Mikell, sister Betty Barnett, Nephew Paul Allen Barnett, niece Michelle Brown, 7 step-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren. He enjoyed being part of a big family.
Arrangements are under the care of Russell Haven of Rest Cemetery, Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2335 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. Family and Friends may share their condolences at www.rhrfh.com 904-284-7720
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
