Wright
John W. "Jack" Wright, 86 of Williston, FL died August 19, 2020. Mr. Wright was born in Marion, Virginia to the late John W. Wright Sr. and Agnes Vane Wright. He spent the early part of his life in Springfield, OH. After serving in the United States Army, he joined Bell South and retired after over 30 years of service.
Mr. Wright was preceded in death by his first wife Grace Marie Wright, his daughter, Kelly Wright Griffis, and sister Allie Wright. He is survived by his wife Doris Mikell, Stepdaughter Cathy Mikell, sister Betty Barnett, Nephew Paul Allen Barnett, niece Michelle Brown, 7 step-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren. He enjoyed being part of a big family.
Arrangements are under the care of Russell Haven of Rest Cemetery, Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2335 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043.
904-284-7720
