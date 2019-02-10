HUGGIN

John Warren Huggin died peacefully at his home on Christmas Eve. John was born on March 3, 1936 in Williamston, SC the youngest of five children. At the age of 2 following his father's death, the family moved to Hogansville, Georgia. John was a lifelong Bulldog fan, having attended the University of Georgia where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. After serving in the U.S. Navy in the late 1950s, John moved to Jacksonville to sell PF Flyer shoes. He then began a career selling paper products, first with Graham Jones Paper Co and later Mead, and then under his own company, Jax Paper Products.

John had a quick wit and possessed a large inventory of jokes. He was known for his hospitality, kindness, engaging smile and gentle spirit. He had a hat for every occasion and every season, with St. Patrick's Day and his "fish hat" being among his favorites. He was a regular donor to the Jacksonville Blood Bank, earning recognition as a member of the "20 Gallon Club." John also loved to travel, as he and his soul-mate of 30 years, Sandy McMichael, traveled extensively around the world, including Western Europe, Greece, South America, Asia and Alaska to name a few.

John was a fixture in the Clifton neighborhood, often hosting gatherings of neighbors and friends at his riverfront home, "Huggin's Hut." Most of all, John loved his family dearly. In addition to Sandy, John is survived by his daughter, Dana Huggin Riley (Jim) of Jacksonville and two sons, Hugh Scott Huggin (Heidi) of Bend, Oregon, and William Warren Huggin (Tricia) of Bend, Oregon, along with nine grandchildren. Special thanks is given to his caretaker and friend, Bill Pittman, for whom the family will be forever grateful.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Arlington Congregational Church, 431 University Blvd North. Jacksonville, FL 32211.

Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS,THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL (904) 737-7171

