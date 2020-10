SpearsJohn Wayne Spears Sr, 70, went home to be with the Lord and to reunite with his wife on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.He is survived by his children John Jr, Larry, Tanya, and Amanda, his grandchildren Clint, Nikolay, Owen, Audrey, Nicholas, John III, Kieley, Christian and his great-grandchild Elaine. He loved to give out advice and always wanted to help people in need.He will be missed.Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com