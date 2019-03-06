BIER

John William Bier, 96, passed away on February 27, 2019.

He was born on March 15, 1922 in St. Louis, MO to John Henry and Gladys Benson Bier. Raised in Webster Groves, MO, he graduated as the Salutatorian of the Webster Groves High School class of 1939. At Webster Groves High, he served as President of the Senior Class and Editor of the yearbook Echo.

He graduated from Georgia Tech in February, 1943 with a degree in Industrial Management. At Tech, he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity, ANAK, ODK and Skull and Key honorary societies. He was Presidents of Beta Theta Pi, Interfraternity Council and Skull and Key. His senior year he served as the business manager of Tech's yearbook The Blue Print. John appeared in Who's Who in American Universities and Colleges.

Mr. Bier was immediately sworn into the Army at Jefferson Barracks Missouri and graduated from Officer's Candidate School at Fort Benning as a 2nd Lieutenant. He was assigned to the 3rd Army, 80th Division, 318th Headquarters regiment, 3rd Battalion under General George Patton.

Landing at Utah Beach on D-Day+30, he fought through France, Belgium and Germany. He was in the Battle of the Bulge and received the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Silver Star for bravery. Promoted to Captain after the Battle of the Bulge, he was discharged in January, 1946. In 2014, he received the Legion of Honor from the Republic of France.

He and his wife moved to Jacksonville, FL in 1947. He retired after 41 years with Swindal-Powell Company as a wholesale furniture salesman. John was a Founding Member of the Lakewood Presbyterian Church. He taught an adult Sunday School Class for 50 straight years. He served as an Elder and Clerk of the Session. He was a member of the San Jose Country Club and Ye Mystic Revellers.

Mr. Bier was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Marjorie Buntin Bier; sons Douglas William Bier and John Alexander Bier and daughter in law, Pamela Bier. Surviving are a son, James of Peachtree Corners, GA, daughter in law Betsy of Macon, GA. Seven grandchildren: Todd, Ryan, Brandon, Tyler, Alex and Nathan Bier and Anna Ellington. Eleven great grandchildren; Cameron, Sophie, Evan, Madison, Liam, Avery, John, Katherine, Marlowe, Ada and Douglas Bier. Also surviving is a sister, Jean Musson of Waldport, Oregon.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 8 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207. The Memorial Service Celebrating his life will be at

11:30am Saturday, March 9, at Lakewood Presbyterian Church, 2001 University Blvd W, Jacksonville, FL 32217 and officiated by the Rev. Joy Laughridge.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lakewood Presbyterian Church, 2001 University Blvd W., Jacksonville, FL 32217 or The Georgia Tech Foundation, Inc., Suite 400, 760 Spring Street, Atlanta, GA 30308.

Please Sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.comHARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd is serving the family. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019