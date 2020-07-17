Williams
John Williams, Jr. was born the eldest of five children on June 25, 1928 to the late John Williams, Sr. and Ella Watts Williams in Mandarin, Florida. He matriculated through the Duval County Public School System eventually serving one tour of duty as corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged.
On February 26, 1955 John married Josie Lee Houston. Together they raised five children to adulthood. He was a reliable and caring patriarch who provided and made perpetual sacrifices for his family. John also had an extraordinary presence in the lives of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
John worked and retired from the United States Postal Service. A man equipped with gifted and skilled hands as well as a sharp mind, he was popularly known as the "TV Man" because of his ability to fix almost any problem with a television despite not having any formal electrical or technical training. John owned and operated a stand-alone television repair shop on the northside of Jacksonville during the 1970s and 1980s while working for the US Postal Service.
John was an enthusiastic baseball fan and even played in the Negro League's Army baseball team. He was also a Third Degree Blue Lodge Mason and was initiated as an Arabian Temple # 8 Shriner.
His life of ninety-two years ended on July 9, 2020 at University of Florida Health in Jacksonville, Florida. In God's will and out of an unbreakable love, John was predeceased by his loving wife Josie who he joined in paradise just six days after her transition.
John was also predeceased by his two brothers, Claude Curtis Williams and Lorenzo Williams. He leaves to cherish his precious memory his children, Ronald Houston (Brenda), John Michael Williams (Amanda), Gregory Williams, Karen P. Albertie (Garry), and Samuel Williams; two sisters, Mary Feacher and Agnes Smith; three grandchildren, Antonia Michelle Daymond, Allyson Summer Houston, and Tierra Samantha Harris; four great grandchildren, Bryce, Benjamin, Houston, and Harley, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, family and friends.
