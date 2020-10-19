1/1
John Zapf
Zapf
John (Jack) Thomas Zapf, 89, beloved husband of Helen Jean Bagwell Zapf and father of Julie Hynes (Bob) and John Zapf (Judy) passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020.
Jack was born in Miami, FL to Al and Mary Zapf. He lived there until 1994 when he retired from the Biscayne Bay Pilots. He loved being a harbor pilot for 31 years and was acknowledged by his peers as an outstanding ship-handler. He was appointed by Florida Governors to multiple terms on the Florida Board of Pilot Commissioners and served as Chairman of that board and the Biscayne Bay Pilots. He was a proud US Army veteran and an active member and Deacon at North Shore Baptist Church, Miami and at Deermeadows Baptist, Jacksonville.
Jack was predeceased by his parents, and his brother, Al Zapf. He is survived by his loving wife Helen of 66 years, and his sister, Nita Robinson, his children, four Grandchildren, and three Great Grandchildren.
His Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Deermeadows Baptist Church, 9780 Baymeadows Rd, 32256. He will be laid to rest at Jacksonville National Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL (904) 288-0025.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
