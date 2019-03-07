Resources More Obituaries for Johnnie Higgins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Johnnie C. Higgins Jr.

Obituary Condolences HIGGINS

A Memorial Celebration for Mr. Johnnie C. Higgins Jr., 89 will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Institutional Church where he held membership, Bishop Rudolph W. McKissick, Jr., Senior Pastor and Bishop Rudolph W. McKissick Sr., Pastor Emeritus. Mr. Higgins passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019. He was a native of Jacksonville, born to Johnnie C Higgins Sr. and Gussie G. Manning. He was the eldest of six children reared by Jessie Manning.

Johnnie attended local elementary schools and completed his secondary education at Stanton High school graduating in the class of 1947. He attended Bethune Cookman College where he was a member of the marching band, later joining the Army where he served for four years. While in the military he married Bernice Colson Higgins.

Johnnie had an entrepreneurial spirit which led him to operate his own courier service for 4 years as well as a floor buffing company. He was an exemplary employee of the United States Postal Service for 31years, where he worked as a Mail Carrier (Postman) and the International Longshoreman's Association where he worked for 24 years. In addition to working full-time, Johnnie held several part-time jobs; Bono's Bar-B-Q, New Deal Cab Company, and 10 years as a carrier for the Florida Times-Union newspaper.

Johnnie was an avid traveler. He loved visiting the Caribbean Islands and was perfectly at home on a cruise ship having enjoyed over 100 sailings. His travel adventures also included frequent visits to casinos from Atlantic City, NJ to Las Vegas, NV.

Johnnie was a man of profound faith. He believed in the power of prayer and would testify openly about the healing power of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Joshua and Arthur Manning.

Johnnie's life is celebrated by a long list of family and friends especially: his three children Reggie Higgins, Charlene Higgins and Johnnetta Higgins Moore (Benny Sr.); grandchildren Benny Moore Jr. (Florence), Bederia Kennebrew (Christopher), Zakiya Akerele (Foluso), and Brandon Moore; siblings Mary Alice Roscoe, Charles Manning and Harold Manning (Ethel); sister-in-law's Louann and Louise Manning; and a host of great-grands, nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends are asked toassemble at the church. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries