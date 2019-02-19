Home

Hewell & Sons Funeral Home
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
Johnnie Hamilton
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hewell & Sons Funeral Home
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Hewell & Sons Funeral Home
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
HAMILTON
Johnnie Marie Hamilton, 86, passed away on February 15, 2019 in Jacksonville. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard, South, with Rev. Dan Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation from 12:00 p.m. until service time.
Johnnie Marie was born in Ponchatoula, Louisiana on January 26, 1933 to John Smiley Welch & Gladys Pearl Welch. She was a long-time Jacksonville resident and a former member of Southpoint Baptist Church. Johnnie Marie was the manager of a local Daycare & Kindergarten for many years.
Johnnie Marie Hamilton was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Lester Hamilton and by her parents & her siblings. She is survived by her 4 daughters, Terrie Kirkland (Michael), Blanche Johnson (A.W.), Susan Grinsted (Ben Risher) & Janet Hamilton; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 2 brothers-in-law, Kenneth Turner and Harold Hamilton (Joyce); numerous cousins, nieces & nephews and by her grand-dog, Mocha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Johnnie Marie's name to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257 or the .
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
