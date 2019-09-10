|
Graham
Mrs. Johnnie P. Graham a resident of Jax, Fl passed, Sept. 5, 2019. She was a member of Greater Payne AME Church, Rev. Dr. Melvin Kennerly, pastor. Survivors include: A loving family. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00am at her church. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary, TODAY from 5-7pm and in the church Thursday from 9:30am until the hour of service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc, 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019