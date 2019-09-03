|
Crawford
Mr. Johnny Crawford, Jr. (81) entered into rest on Tues., Aug. 20, 2019. Homegoing Service will be held 11:00am, Sat., Sept. 7 in the Serenity Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd. Mr. Crawford will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., Sept. 6 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Northside Chapel and Sat., from 9:00am until the hour of service in the chapel. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7, 2019