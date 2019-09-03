Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
(904) 765-4150
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Crawford


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Johnny Crawford Obituary
Crawford
Mr. Johnny Crawford, Jr. (81) entered into rest on Tues., Aug. 20, 2019. Homegoing Service will be held 11:00am, Sat., Sept. 7 in the Serenity Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd. Mr. Crawford will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., Sept. 6 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Northside Chapel and Sat., from 9:00am until the hour of service in the chapel. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now