Sikes
Johnny Lee Sikes died, Saturday, September 21, 2019 unexpectedly. Johnny was born on October 24, 1962 in Jacksonville, Florida to John L. Sikes and Margaret A. Crapse. He was a longtime resident of the Jacksonville area. He attended Andrew Jackson High School and received his high school diploma July,1981 from Florida Junior College At Jacksonville. He married his beloved wife Heidi V. Sikes on June 15, 1985 at Southside Baptist Church with Rev. Edgar Cooper. He had over 20 years of experience working for many electrical companies including United Electric and Duval Electric doing residential and commercial. He installed fire alarm systems and electrical for Duval County and South Georgia Public Schools with Simplex/Grinnell. For ten years, he worked within the mechanical system industry with automated control technologies as an HVAC Control Installer with W.W. Gay Facility Automation. Most of his work was within the healthcare public places, government and education areas within Duval, Nassau and St. Johns County. Some accounts were Bank of America, Vistakon (Johnson & Johnson), University of North Florida, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Florida, Jacksonville Main Public Library, Baptist Health System, Memorial Hospital & Glynn County Community College. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 34 years Heidi V. Sikes, two daughters Savannah L. Sikes (Josh), Shannon V. Sikes; granddaughters, Madison L. Martin and Macie L. Martin, grandson Aiden L. Sikes and his beloved dog Diamond. His father John L. Sikes (Judy), mother, Margaret A. Sikes and sister Sandra Husk (Brian) along with many aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until funeral service time 12:00 Noon Thursday, October 3, 2019, with Pastor Perry Fruscella officiating. at Southside Baptist Church 1435 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019