Resources More Obituaries for Johns Yaccino Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Johns Yaccino

Obituary Condolences YACCINO

John Yaccino, 78, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019. He was born John Nino Yaccino on June 27, 1940. He went on to become an outstanding athlete, a devoted husband, a loving father, a teacher, a coach, a role model and now upon his death, a legend to so many.

John was born in Hazleton, PA, to Edith and Michael Yaccino, the second son of three boys. He excelled at football, baseball, basketball and track, earning 9 varsity letters overall. Football would become his passion and would ultimately be a defining factor in his life, the lives of his family and also the players that he would coach, teach, mentor and influence.

John attended The University of Pittsburgh, while earning accolades in his college football career. He then had a brief stint in the NFL, playing for the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills. Over the course of 38 years, John coached at many high schools throughout PA and Texas, finishing his career as a teacher and Coach at his alma mater in Hazleton, PA. He was well known for challenging the system, changing and bettering programs, and taking teams to their highest potential.

He was preceded in death by his late wife of 50 years, MaryAnn, and his son Nino, who passed away too soon in 1988 at the age of 21.

Surviving are a daughter Maria Noto; a son Mario Yaccino and his wife T'ra; eight grandchildren, Dominic, Anthony, Isabella, and Mario Noto; Nino, Gianna, Nia, and Rocco Yaccino; a great grandson, Nixon Noto; two brothers Michael Yaccino III and Jim Yaccino, their wives, Irene and Anne, respectively, and several nieces and nephews; a brother in law, Gino Nardon, a sister in law, Rina Rebarchak and families. John also leaves behind a wife, Karen Bounds, whom he married on May 5, 2018.

The arrangements for the Memorial Services are as follows:

There will be a Memorial Mass in Ponte Vedra, FL on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 545 A1A North, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, 32082 at 11 am.

Coach Yaccino will be laid to rest in Hazleton, PA on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

The funeral mass will be held at Our Mother of Grace Catholic Church, 750 North Vine St., Hazelton, PA 18201. Visitation:Friday 4pm-6 pm at Moran Funeral Home and Saturday 9 am-10 am at Mother of Grace Catholic Church. Mass: to follow at 10 am Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries