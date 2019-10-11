Home

Arlington Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
6920 Lone Star Road
Jacksonville, FL 32211
(904) 724-6384
Jolene Miller


1946 - 2019
Jolene Miller Obituary
Miller
On Friday October 11, 2019 Jolene Miller went to be with the Lord. Jolene is survived by her husband, Randolph Miller; daughter, Kimberly Marsh and brother, Randy Johnson. Jolene was a member of North Jacksonville Baptist Church. She is retired from the Federal Government Department of Houston and Urban Development after 30 years of service.
An inurnment service will be announced at a later date. Please check the website for updates. Arlingtonparkfuneralhome.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
