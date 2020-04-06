|
|
Bell
Jon Warren Bell passed away from Coronavirus on March 31, 2020. Jon was born in Morristown, NJ on April 6, 1936, son of Edward Arthur Bell and Helen Looker Bell. He was a direct descendant of early settlers in New Jersey and fighters in the Revolutionary and Civil War.
Jon spent his first nineteen years in Essex Fells, NJ. While attending Grover Cleveland High School in Caldwell, NJ. he lettered in football, basketball, baseball, and track, and is a member of the GCHS Hall of Fame.
Following high school, Jon attended St. Lawrence University, in Canton, NY, majoring in Geology. During his summer vacations, he was employed by mining companies, prospecting for ore in Northern Canada and Labrador.
In 1958, Jon was commissioned as a Naval officer following his completion of Navy Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI. Jon served as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy and served proudly in an A3D squadron (VAH-8) in the Seventh Fleet in Carrier Air Group Two on the USS Midway (CVA-41). Jon later served in the First Naval District in Boston as an Intelligence Officer.
Jon spent his entire post-Navy career in law enforcement. He served as a Special Agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation for twenty-four years and was assigned to five field offices throughout the United States before his retirement in Jacksonville, FL in 1987. Jon was subsequently employed by the State of Florida as an insurance fraud investigator for over fourteen years prior to his second retirement in 2004.
Jon is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Ilse Lauer Bell, son Ernst Arthur Bell, Ernst's wife Melissa Ferwerda Bell, grandson Ryan Michael Bell, granddaughter Elizabeth Ansley Bell, and granddaughter Katherine Riley Bell, all of Jacksonville, FL; son Jon Erik Bell, Erik's wife Stephanie Evans Bell, grandson Jon Robert Evans Bell and granddaughter Julia Grace Louise Bell, all of Wellington, FL; and brother Allan Arthur Bell (Lois), Decatur, IL. Jon's brother, Michael Peter Bell of Greenville, NC, predeceased him.
Jon was an avid tennis player, sports enthusiast, and a student of World War II history. Jon was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and a longtime member of the German-American Club of St. Augustine.
A memorial service to remember and celebrate Jon's life will be held after gathering restrictions have been lifted.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020